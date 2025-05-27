R&B singer Jaheim charged in metro Atlanta animal cruelty case

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A three-time Grammy-nominated singer known for chart-topping hits is facing several charges of animal cruelty.

Jaheim Hoagland, known mononymously as Jaheim, was arrested on May 1, according to jail records.

Hoagland has been charged with six counts of animal cruelty.

Court documents revealed that the R&B singer is accused of not providing enough water, sanitary conditions and ventilation to the dogs.

The documents said Hoagland owns the following dogs:

Tweet, Pit Bull Terrier

Tip, French bulldog

Taka, Hound mix-breed

Tink, Pit Bull Terrier

Timber, Pit Bull Terrier

Tanger, Pit Bull Terrier

Hoagland was released from the Fulton County Jail the following day.

The singer is most known for his soulful melodies, including “Put That Woman First”, “Fabulous,” and “Finding My Way Back.”

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about the charges.

