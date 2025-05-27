WATCH: Pigeons try to hitch a ride on a Delta Air Lines flight

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — In a video that gives new meaning to the phrase “unruly passenger,” a Delta Air Lines flight had to deal with stowaway pigeons.

The flight heading from Minneapolis-St. Paul airport on Saturday had to turn around after not one, but two pigeons somehow found their way on board.

Passenger Tom Caw shared video of the close encounter on Instagram.

“I overheard another passenger tell a flight attendant there was a pigeon on the plane. The pilot got on the mic and confirmed a pigeon was on the plane, and said he had no experience with this situation. Baggage handlers boarded and carried the pigeon off. People applauded,” he wrote.

Then, suddenly, Caw said another pigeon appeared as the plane started to taxi again to the runway.

In Caw’s Instagram post, you can hear one or two passengers on board lose it when they saw a pigeon flying in the cabin. A man in the aisle used his jacket to try and capture the pigeon.

Caw said the pilot returned the plane back to the gate.

“Pilot said when he radioed the control tower about us coming back due to a pigeon, the guy said that was a first for him. Pilot told him it was the second time for him—the first being half an hour earlier," Caw wrote.

The second pigeon was removed from the plane and the flight took off with no other issues.

“My guess is the pigeons were tired of flying and wanted snacks. They didn’t know this flight to MSN is too short for Delta to offer beverage/snack service,” Caw joked.

