Metro Atlanta mother says insurance will only cover fraction of son’s international ATV accident

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta mother says after her son was involved in a severe ATV accident while vacationing, and now they’re anticipating having to cover six figures in medical expenses.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Metro Atlanta resident Karyn Stewart spoke with Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln over Zoom from her son’s hospital room in Savannah, Ga.

“I think he may have hit a speed bump…he was catapulted off,” Stewart said.

Shariff Stewart received a severe brain injury while riding an ATV on vacation in Cancun, Mexico.

“He had to have emergency brain surgery,” she said.

Karyn Stewart says her son was hospitalized for a month before being airlifted to Savannah.

“We have no idea how expensive that will be,” she told Lincoln.

TRENDING STORIES:

However, Karyn Stewart says while her son is on the road to recovery, they’re also growing concerned about the international hospital costs.

“This was a freakiest kind of accident, it’s not something anybody would have thought about, or prepared for,” Karyn Stewart said.

Channel 2 consumer advisor Clark Howard says if you’re going abroad for a significant amount of time, travel medical insurance may be essential.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Howard says some insurance providers don’t cover costs abroad and carry sky-high deductibles.

He says in most cases, travel medical insurance will cover emergency evacuation (medevac) to a hospital and other medical expenses.

It doesn’t cover wellness exams, prescriptions, vision and dental services.

Cost can range from $4 to more than $100.

There are a number of companies that provide travel medical insurance. Clark recommends that travelers go to InsureMyTrip.com to compare prices and plans. The policies even come with reviews.

Stewart has created a GoFundMe to help with expenses. Click here if you would like to donate.

©2025 Cox Media Group