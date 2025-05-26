Metro Atlanta mother says insurance will only cover fraction of son’s international ATV accident

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta mother says after her son was involved in a severe ATV accident while vacationing, and now they’re anticipating having to cover six figures in medical expenses.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Metro Atlanta resident Karyn Stewart spoke with Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln over Zoom from her son’s hospital room in Savannah, Ga.
“I think he may have hit a speed bump…he was catapulted off,” Stewart said.
Shariff Stewart received a severe brain injury while riding an ATV on vacation in Cancun, Mexico.
“He had to have emergency brain surgery,” she said.
Karyn Stewart says her son was hospitalized for a month before being airlifted to Savannah.
“We have no idea how expensive that will be,” she told Lincoln.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Pinky Cole Hayes says her Bentley was stolen in front of new restaurant on opening weekend
- Mother, daughter murdered in middle GA
- ‘I’m scared:’ Family seeks answers after missing pregnant woman walks away from Atlanta hospital
However, Karyn Stewart says while her son is on the road to recovery, they’re also growing concerned about the international hospital costs.
“This was a freakiest kind of accident, it’s not something anybody would have thought about, or prepared for,” Karyn Stewart said.
Channel 2 consumer advisor Clark Howard says if you’re going abroad for a significant amount of time, travel medical insurance may be essential.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Howard says some insurance providers don’t cover costs abroad and carry sky-high deductibles.
He says in most cases, travel medical insurance will cover emergency evacuation (medevac) to a hospital and other medical expenses.
It doesn’t cover wellness exams, prescriptions, vision and dental services.
Cost can range from $4 to more than $100.
There are a number of companies that provide travel medical insurance. Clark recommends that travelers go to InsureMyTrip.com to compare prices and plans. The policies even come with reviews.
Stewart has created a GoFundMe to help with expenses. Click here if you would like to donate.
©2025 Cox Media Group