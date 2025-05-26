‘I’m scared:’ Family seeks answers after missing pregnant woman walks away from Atlanta hospital

ATLANTA — Atlanta police and the family are asking for help in locating 25-year-old Victoria Harris.

Harris has been missing ever since she was discharged from Piedmont Hospital on May 16.

“My sister is like my first friend, and we are really close,” Brittaney Bethea said.

For years, Bethea has had a built-in best friend. However, shortly before 2020, doctors diagnosed Harris with schizoaffective disorder.

“On top of that, she has hallucinations and delusions,” Bethea told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna.

Bethea says on May 13, Harris, who is 20 weeks pregnant, was involuntarily committed to Piedmont Hospital over concerns she might be a danger to herself.

Bethea, who has medical power of attorney, brought her sister clothes and shoes. She expected the stay would lead to her sister receiving some longer-term care.

However, on May 16, Harris was reportedly discharged.

“I don’t think a person who came into a hospital barefoot on the 13th, who was considered an imminent danger to herself, who is 20 weeks pregnant, without a phone should have been released,” Bethea said.

Piedmont Hospital has not responded to a request for comment.

Over the past 10 days, Bethea has searched morning and night, chasing reported sightings of her sister.

“It’s like a wild goose chase,” Bethea said.

So far, there have been sightings at some MARTA stations and a picture taken by a Kroger security guard.

However, Harris is still missing, leaving her sister desperate to find her.

“I’m scared, I’m scared for her. I’m upset, I’m disappointed, I’m frustrated,” Bethea said.

Anyone who sees the missing woman is requested to call APD.

