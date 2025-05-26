Mother, daughter murdered in middle GA

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation is underway after two women were killed during Memorial Day weekend.

Just after 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, Houston County deputies were dispatched to a death investigation in the 200 block of Woodland Trail in Warner Robins.

When deputies arrived, they found two women dead and confirmed the cause of death was homicide.

Investigators identified the victims as Re’Dashia Boston, 29, and Virginia Boston, 49.

According to WGXA, the women were mother and daughter.

The HCSO identified Rashad Williams, 29, of Cordele, as a person of interest.

Houston County Sheriff Matt Moulton confirmed to WGXA that Williams was Re’Dashia Boston’s boyfriend.

Houston County deputies, along with Crisp County and Worth County Sheriff’s Offices, began searching for Williams around 7:30 a.m.

Around 4 p.m., authorities said they found Williams hiding in an abandoned farmhouse in Warwick, Worth County.

The 29-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts of murder. Williams was taken to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

