Alabama college mourns 3 killed in crash in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Three people connected to an Alabama college, including two Georgia natives, died in a crash on Friday night.

Stillman College said it is mourning the losses of current student Sieas Elliott and alumni Destiny Gardner and Varick Lawrence.

The college said the crash happened Friday night in the metro Atlanta area.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to several law enforcement agencies to confirm where the crash happened.

“This is a terrible tragedy for everyone in our Stillman family. The spirit of each of these proud Stillmanites will live on with all who were greeted by their warm smiles and welcoming personality. The entire Stillman College community mourns this heartbreaking loss,” Stillman College President Dr. Yolanda W. Page said.

“We extend our sincere condolences to their families, friends, classmates, and teammates during this incredibly difficult time,” she added.

Elliott and Lawrence attended Jonesboro High School and MLK Jr. High School. They both played baseball at Stillman College.

Elliott finished his baseball career this season, but planned to return in the fall to finish his degree and work as an assistant coach.

Lawrence graduated in 2023 and returned to Georgia to coach baseball. He and Gardner have a young son together, according to the school.

Gardner, who was from Montgomery, Ala., graduated in 2022 with a degree in criminal justice. She worked as a juvenile officer at the DeKalb Regional Youth Detention Center, according to the school.

