Memorial Day travel: How many crashes were reported in Georgia so far

ATLANTA — Memorial Day Weekend is a heavy travel time for drivers across the state and law enforcement says safety violations and citations are trending upward.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, troopers and officers on the roads are still seeing a “noticeable increase in DI arrests and distracted driving violations.”

As the holiday travel period continues, Georgia DPS is warning people to drive sober.

In terms of wheels on the ground, troopers have reported the following numbers for various driving violations:

DUI: 335

DISTRACTED DRIVING: 806

SEATBELT CITATIONS: 1317

TOTAL CRASH REPORT COUNT: 281

TOTAL CRASH FATALITIES (PERSONS): 3

TOTAL CRASH INJURIES (PERSONS): 124

TOTAL CRASH REPORTS W/ UNDER THE INFLUENCE (UI): 17

TOTAL CRASH REPORTS WITH CMV INVOLVEMENT: 19

