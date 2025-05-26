Pinky Cole Hayes says Bentley stolen from in front of new restaurant on opening weekend

ATLANTA — An Atlanta restaurateur had her car stolen Sunday evening as it was parked right in front of her new restaurant.

Pinky Cole Hayes celebrated the grand opening of her new restaurant, Voagies, on Saturday.

The restaurant is located at 1542 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. in Atlanta, the same location that housed her previous restaurant, Slutty Vegan.

On Sunday, she posted on her Instagram account, describing how her black Bentley was stolen by three men who rode up on scooters.

“I swear this car is not good luck,” Cole Hayes said in the video.

She said the theft happened while people were standing in line in front of the restaurant when the men jumped in the car and drove away.

She said she just got the car back from the mechanic on Saturday.

Cole Hayes lost her Slutty Vegan restaurant for 43 days, but then bought the business back.

She recently appeared on the Tamron Hall show and described the process of losing the business and then getting it back.

“In those 43 days I met God, and this situation had to take me down to my knees so that I could meet God in a whole other way, and I’m so grateful for that,” Cole Hayes said.

“You were able to come back and buy your company back with your own money, so you are now the owner of the company you started?” Hall asked Cole Hayes.

“I am the owner of the company,” Cole Hayes said. “It is mine, it belongs to me. And I am showing every single entrepreneur out there, sometimes this industry gets really predatory, and I’m reclaiming what’s mine, and I’m happy about that.”

If you have information about the stolen car, you can contact Atlanta police or send a direct message to Cole Hayes at https://www.instagram.com/pinkycole/.

