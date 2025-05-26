Memorial Day: Events around metro Atlanta remembering fallen heroes

There are a number of Memorial Day events planned for the metro Atlanta area today.

Here is how you can pay tribute to those who have died serving our country.

ALPHARETTA

The City of Alpharetta and the Rotary Club of Alpharetta will host Alpharetta’s Memorial Day Tribute.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at Alpharetta City Hall.

The program begins at 9 a.m. and will include an invocation, the National Anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance, and a keynote address by US Rep. Dr. Rich McCormick, followed by “Taps.”

CONYERS

The Walk of Heroes Veterans War Memorial in Conyers, Georgia, hosts an annual Memorial Day ceremony. The ceremony is held on the actual Memorial Day, which is the last Monday of May. This year, the ceremony will take place on Monday, May 26th, starting at 11:00 AM. The memorial is located at 3001 Black Shoals Road in Conyers. The event is free and open to the public.

DACULA

The Dacula Memorial Day Parade will start at 10 a.m.

This year’s theme is “They Answered the Call, They Paid the Price” and World World II Army veteran James L. Davis will be the grand marshal.

The parade will stage at Hebron Baptist Church but officially start in front of Dacula High School. The route will continue on Second Ave., turn left on Wilson Street, turn left on Dacula Road and continue back to Hebron Baptist Church.

DUNWOODY

The City of Dunwoody will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Brook Run Park Veterans Memorial on N. Peachtree Road.

U.S. Air Force Major Rick Scheff will serve as this year’s keynote speaker.

Scheff is a Dunwoody native and Georgia Tech graduate. He has recorded over 1,000 flight hours and over 300 combat hours missions across Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria.

He currently serves as Chief Evaluator Pilot at Shaw Air Force Base.

LOGANVILLE

The American Legion Riders of Loganville Post 233 will participate in their 27th annual Ride for America.

The ride will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the American Legion Post in Loganville and travel to Madison.

It’s $10 per rider and $5 per passenger. The money raised will go toward the Cpl. Jonathan Ayers Memorial Scholarship, the American Legion Legacy Scholarship Fund and local veterans.

MARIETTA

The Marietta Memorial Day Ceremony will take place at 12 p.m. at the Marietta National Cemetery.

The ceremony is open to all veterans and the public.

NEWNAN

Newnan will hold its Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park.

In case of rain, the ceremony will take place at McKoon Funeral Home.

A free lunch will be provided to veterans after the ceremony. People who attend can also pay their respects to fallen military members at white crosses installed by the Newnan Rotary Club.

ROSWELL

The 26th annual Roswell Remembers Memorial Day Ceremony will take place at 11 am at Roswell City Hall.

The event is rain or shine.

The program will include displays and music provided by the Roswell New Horizons Band, a military ceremony, the presentation of colors, Honor Guard, the singing of the national anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance, a POW/MIA tribute, and the solemn laying of the wreath.

SENOIA

Senoia will hold its Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. at the cemetery on Stallings Road.

Georgia State House Rep. David Jenkins will be the guest speaker with other remarks by Senoia Mayor Dub Pearman and U.S. Army veteran Holly Killebrew.

East Coweta High School JROTC will serve as the color guard.

If the weather permits, the Falcon RV Squadron, a local formation team, will be in attendance.

STOCKBRIDGE

The Memorial March of Stockbridge will take place at the Merle Manders Conference Center on Monday.

The event starts at 9 a.m. but attendees can arrive at 7:30 a.m.

This year’s event will include a procession and a ceremony. Attendees are encouraged to dress comfortable for the walk.

