Man accused of gunning down Georgia Tech student in targeted shooting has turned himself in

ATLANTA — The man accused of shooting and killing a Georgia Tech student last week has turned himself in to police.

Atlanta police said Nigel Belser surrendered himself at the Fulton County Jail on Sunday.

He is accused of killing Akash Banerjee, who was shot in the head on May 18 and died a few days later.

Investigators said Belser and Banerjee had gotten into an argument at the Connector Apartments on Spring Street prior to the shooting.

Belser has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police are continuing to ask anyone who has information about the shooting to call Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

