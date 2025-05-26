Heavy rain moving through this morning, more storms possible later Memorial Day

A line of storms that started moving through Sunday night will continue to push through metro Atlanta on Monday morning.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon is tracking heavy rain and lightning to start Memorial Day, especially on the southside.
The rain will taper off by mid-morning, but Deon says there is a risk for strong to severe storms again later today.
The main threats will be damaging wind gusts and hail, but a brief, spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out.
We’re tracking the wet start and taking you through the storm timeline, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Here’s what to know:
- Scattered rain and storms today
- Active weather pattern this week
- Showers, storms in forecast through the end of the week
