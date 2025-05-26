Heavy rain moving through this morning, more storms possible later Memorial Day

A line of storms that started moving through Sunday night will continue to push through metro Atlanta on Monday morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon is tracking heavy rain and lightning to start Memorial Day, especially on the southside.

The rain will taper off by mid-morning, but Deon says there is a risk for strong to severe storms again later today.

The main threats will be damaging wind gusts and hail, but a brief, spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out.

Here’s what to know:

Scattered rain and storms today

Active weather pattern this week

Showers, storms in forecast through the end of the week

