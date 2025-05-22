Police searching for suspect in deadly ‘targeted’ shooting of Georgia Tech student

ATLANTA — Atlanta police released new video on Wednesday of the person they are looking for as a “person of interest” in the murder of a Georgia Tech student on Sunday at The Connector Apartments on Spring Street.

Police said the victim, Akash Banerjee, was arguing with the suspect right before the shooting.

“We’re at a point where we believe this is a targeted act,” Commander Andrew Smith with Atlanta Homicide Unit said at a news conference Wednesday. “On this evening, we had a 23-year-old male who was a Georgia Tech student who was shot on the ninth floor.”

Banerjee died Tuesday after being shot in the head at around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.

A video that police released at the news conference shows the man they are now searching for, walking the hallway with a gun.

“We do know that he entered in well before the victim arrived,” Smith said.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers spoke with Fangting Xu, who was on campus at the time of the shooting, but lives on the same floor as the victim did, and ran into police when she was trying to get back to her apartment.

“He said there was an active crime. I didn’t realize it was a shooting,” she said.

Xu said it happened steps away from her door.

Police said there is no threat to students like Xu and she said she’s not worried about her safety either.

Rogers spoke with several other students who live in the building. They said they now have 24-hour security and have to show their key card all the time and that wasn’t the case before the shooting.

Police are continuing to ask anyone who has information about the shooting to call Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

