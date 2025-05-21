Severe weather leaves behind multiple reports of damage

The strong and severe storms really packed a punch as they came through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Large areas of north Georgia and metro Atlanta experienced severe thunderstorm warnings or tornado warnings.

There were several damage reports as well, including many areas that had wind damage and a few with hail.

Temperatures are going to be cooler, and the weather is going to be much quieter the next few days, ahead of some isolated showers this weekend.

