GBI says teen brothers died of self-inflicted injuries on north GA mountain

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it has finished looking into the deaths of twin brothers from Gwinnett County.

On March 8, hikers found Qaadir Malik Lewis and Naazir Rahim Lewis dead from gunshot wounds at the top of Bell Mountain in north Georgia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators initially ruled their deaths as a murder-suicide. They sent their bodies to the GBI lab for autopsies.

The GBI has now confirmed that the injuries both teens received were self-inflicted.

RELATED STORIES:

After their deaths, the twins’ family members spoke with Channel 2 Action News and said they did not believe the teens died in a murder-suicide.

“We’re just trying to figure out what happened. We’re trying put pieces together to understand. How did they end out in the mountains? They don’t hike out there. They have never been out there,” said Samira Brawner, the twins’ aunt.

A firefighter who responded to the scene, 43-year-old Scott Kerlin, was arrested and charged after being accused of taking photos of the scene and sharing them on social media.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group