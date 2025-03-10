Twin brothers shot, killed in murder-suicide, GBI officials say

HIAWASSEE, Ga. — GBI officials are assisting a Georgia sheriff’s office investigating the deaths of twin brothers who were found Saturday morning.

On Saturday, at 11:05 a.m., the Towns County 911 Center learned that two men were found dead at the top of Bell Mountain in Hiawassee.

Officials say hikers found twin brothers Qaadir Malik Lewis and Naazir Rahim Lewis, both 19, of Lawrenceville, Gwinnett County.

Both men were found with gunshot wounds, according to the GBI. Officials say the early investigation indicates their deaths to be a murder suicide.

Autopsies are underway to determine manner and cause of death.

Officials say the investigation is active & ongoing.

