Atlanta police looking for missing woman who walked away from hospital

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a missing woman.
Victoria Harris, 25, was last seen leaving Piedmont Hospital on May 16 at around 9:20 a.m.
If anyone has information on her location, please call 911 or the Atlanta Police Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
