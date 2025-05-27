‘This is political punishment:’ South Fulton mayor reacts to criminal trespassing charges

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — City of South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau is calling being formally charged with criminal trespass “political retaliation dressed up as prosecution.”

If convicted of the misdemeanor charge, he could face up to a year in jail, probation, or be fined up to $1,000.

He claims that he has done everything Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has asked of him since the 2023 incident, including apologizing and partaking in community service.

He goes on to criticize the district attorney, saying she has a pattern of going after her political enemies, including President Donald Trump.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln obtained the charging document from Fulton Superior Court. In it, Willis stated Kamau “knowingly and without authority” entered a home on Cascade Palmetto Highway without permission.

Kamau was initially booked in the Fulton County Jail with a $11,000 bond on the day of the alleged trespassing. He was released later that day.

Read the mayor’s full statement below.

This is not justice. This is political retaliation dressed up as prosecution. Just weeks after I publicly called for a moratorium on police seizures of citizens’ property — known as Civil Asset Forfeiture — District Attorney (DA) Fani Willis is attempting to criminally prosecute for misdemeanor charges her office just offered to drop. The day after I announced I would not seek re-election, the DA’s office contacted my attorneys to drop all charges. – Her office asked me to write a letter. I wrote the letter. – Her office asked me to complete community service. I am doing that daily. – Her office asked me to stay away from the property. I complied. So why would the DA waste taxpayer resources to empanel a Grand Jury for misdemeanor charges her own office negotiated and resolved? The answer is clear: this is political punishment for daring to challenge the system of policing and profit embedded in our criminal legal system. Willis’ office sat for years on four years cases of property confiscated from South Fulton residents — including the seizure of a transport van used by a young, Black woman for her paraplegic husband. Fani Willis has made a name for herself prosecuting President Trump, yet this case against mirrors Trump’s worst: targeting political opponents with politically motivated prosecutions. District Attorney Willis has been fearless in her prosecutions of Black teachers, rappers, and now the Mayor of the Blackest City in America — but has been silent about police who murder Black people. She refused to charge the officers who killed Rayshard Brooks; and continues to sit on the cases of Johnny Hollman and Devon Anderson, innocent Black men killed by APD officers. Surely these officers have done more to threaten our safety than a Mayor concerned about a dilapidated house. I look forward to the discussion of proposals to revise South Fulton’s Asset Forfeiture process at tonight’s City Council Meeting. I remain focused on fighting for justice, safety, and dignity for the people of South Fulton. We deserve Black leaders who will fight for us at every level of leadership — including the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.” — Mayor Khalid Kamau

