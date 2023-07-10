DA’s office confirms another investigation into South Fulton mayor after weekend arrest

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned that there are more troubles ahead for a metro mayor following his weekend arrest.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones learned Monday that the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office now says an investigation is underway surrounding City of South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau.

The DA’s office would not comment on the specific nature of what it is looking into, but its statement came after Jones asked what was going on with the DA’s probe into the mayor’s use of city-issued credit cards and we asked about another issue we got a tip about.

People in the community say enough is enough and they say it’s time for the Kamau to step down.

“An immediate resignation is what we need,” said Deborah Robinson Herring.

“Resign and go get some help. That’s what I want,” said Wander Thornton.

While they don’t agree on everything, they all agree Kamou needs to go.

“You’re bringing our city down. And this right here is really just the last straw,” said Tiffiany McCune.

She’s talking about the mayor getting arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and criminal trespass.

That’s after police say Kamou trespassed on a homeowner’s property Saturday and went into the lake house.

The owner held the mayor at gunpoint until police arrived.

Kamou said he was walking his dog. He said the home was his dream house and he wanted to buy it.

“How could that be your dream home and it’s not for sale?” Daphne Jordan asked.

“This is not the type of thing that I would do as the mayor,” said Otis Strong.

Reshard Snellings is a supporter of the mayor and calls him an asset to the city.

“He uses this tagline a lot that people know him by, the people’s mayor. He genuinely cares for the people,” Snellings said.

The neighbors say they are getting calls from all over about the mayor’s arrest -- even from the United Kingdom.

“Our business is all over the world,” Herring said.

Neighbors say there is so much good news that’s happening in their city that’s not being discussed because everyone is talking about the mayor’s legal troubles.

Jones attempted to contact Kamou for comment on this story Monday, but he did not hear back.

When he was released from jail over the weekend, Kamou said he would be discussing the incident at a later date.

