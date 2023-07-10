Sssmoking hot: Snake slithers under the stove, starting fire at metro Atlanta home

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — For goodness ‘snake’, one sop-hiss-sticated creature makes hiss-story for allegedly starting a fire.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Saturday, Carroll County firefighters were called to a home on Muse Bridge Road in reference to a possible fire.

When fire crews arrives, officials said there was no active fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

During the investigation, Carroll County officials learned that a snake had caused the electrical short. Firefighters said the snake came into the home through a hole in the floor under the oven.

That same hole in the floor had wires coming through it that the snake ultimately shorted out.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Carroll authorities said then a small fire started with the subflooring. Even though the reptile tried to be snake-y, firefighters found the snake and pulled it out.

An official at the home, said they will always ‘re-mamba’ this moment, as they stated this was the biggest snake they had seen in person.

Carroll officials shared a photo to their Facebook with firefighter Mark Read holding the snake, and the letters ‘RIP’ with a snake emoji.

When asked why was the snake killed, officials said firefighters did not kill it, as it was dead when they located it.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Police officer saves man’s life while on lunch break at Gwinnett Golden Corral

©2022 Cox Media Group