Ga. man hit by SUV, killed outside Cookout restaurant, police say

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia man was hit and killed outside a Cookout restaurant in Milledgeville over the weekend, according to WMAZ.com.

Gerald Burge, 55, was crossing the street between the Cookout and the Ace Hardware Saturday around 9:45 p.m. when a driver in a Nissan Pathfinder hit him, according to Baldwin2K News. Burge was thrown about 65 feet, according to the outlet.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The driver, who was not identified, was not cited because speed was not a factor, according to Baldwin2K News.

According to an obituary, Burge worked at the La Quinta Hotel as a maintenance technician.

