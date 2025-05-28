Man killed in shooting at Atlanta park

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a park in Northwest Atlanta.
Investigators were called out to Mozley Park just before 9:30 p.m. for reports of a person shot there.
When officers arrived at the park, they found a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Atlanta police said the victim walked up to a parked car, and the people inside the car started shooting him.
Police have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.
They are reviewing surveillance cameras in the area to get a description of the suspect’s vehicle.
