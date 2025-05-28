Man killed in shooting at Atlanta park

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a park in Northwest Atlanta.

Investigators were called out to Mozley Park just before 9:30 p.m. for reports of a person shot there.

When officers arrived at the park, they found a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Atlanta police said the victim walked up to a parked car, and the people inside the car started shooting him.

Police have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.

They are reviewing surveillance cameras in the area to get a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2025 Cox Media Group