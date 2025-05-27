Mourners say goodbye to one of Clark Atlanta University’s best and brightest

ATLANTA — In the packed sanctuary of Cascade United Methodist Church in Southwest Atlanta on Tuesday, the mourners were told it was OK to grieve.

“You don’t have to pretend to be strong. You don’t have to rush past the pain. Because if we’re honest, even Jesus wept,” Pastor Kevin Murriel said.

They remembered Dr. Cameisha Clark.

“She was a sweet, beautiful person inside and out,” her cousin Chandra said.

She was also a student who had a love for learning. Earning a bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degree at her beloved Clark Atlanta University.

“Yes, she’s a Triple Panther,” Clark Atlanta’s Dr. J. Fidel Turner said.

And a true believer. Those who knew her best say she encouraged her friends to pray and led by example.

“Cameisha, we love you, we honor you, and we miss you,” Turner said.

Clark was killed in what police say was a targeted shooting at Spartan College in Inglewood, California.

She had recently accepted a job there as a college dean.

A former security guard at the school has been arrested and charged in the workplace shooting.

Mourners in Atlanta grieved over a life gone far too soon and celebrated a life well-lived.

“Her love meant something. Her legacy means something. And her impact—hear this—will never die,” Murriel said.

Clark Atlanta University has set up a scholarship fund in Clark’s honor.

