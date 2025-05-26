Family, friends pay final respects to Clark Atlanta alumna killed in California

Friends and family paid their final respects to a Clark Atlanta University alumna after she was shot and killed.

Dr. Cameisha Clark was only 35 years old, but friends told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden that she still managed to accomplish things a lot of people only dream about.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She first arrived at CAU in 2007, where she would later earn not one, not two, but three degrees.

She had been living in California, where she was a dean at Spartan College when she tragically lost her life.

There were lots of hugs and tears as friends and family came together at a southwest Atlanta funeral home where her loved ones held a public viewing Monday.

“I met Cameisha in the ninth grade when we were all going to Mays,” said her friend, Koko Humphrey. “Just a beautiful girl. Beautiful spirit.”

Humphrey says she made the eight-hour drive from her home in Virginia, because she wanted to celebrate the life and legacy of a childhood friend who never met a stranger.

“She was that girl! Everybody loved her!” she said. “She embraced everybody, so it hurts to see that she left the way she did.”

Police say a former security guard shot and killed her inside her office at Spartan College. Investigators arrested the suspect and described the deadly shooting as “an apparent act of workplace violence.”

The gunman is also accused of shooting a second victim, a receptionist, who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Clark’s death rocked the CAU community. School officials recently announced a $10,000 donation for the establishment of the Dr. Cameisha Clark Scholarship Fund for students who are aspiring educators.

Clark’s funeral is planned for Tuesday.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group