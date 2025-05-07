Clark Atlanta alumnae identified as California college dean killed in shooting

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Family members have identified a college dean shot and killed in California as an Atlanta native and Clark Atlanta University alumnae.

Dr. Cameisha Clark died on Friday after police say a former security guard shot her and another employee at Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Inglewood.

Police arrested and charged Jesse Figueroa with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder and other charges.

Clark’s family released a statement to Channel 2’s ABC affiliate KABC.

“We are beyond devastated. Cameisha’s life was taken from us far too soon, in an act of senseless violence that no woman should ever have to endure,” the statement read. “She brought warmth, laughter, and grace into our lives every day. Her presence was a gift, and the void left behind is immeasurable.”

Clark grew up in Atlanta and earned all three of her degrees at Clark Atlanta University.

The Clark Atlanta School of Education posted on its Facebook page a few months ago congratulating her on her new job.

Let's give a round of applause to today's Alumni Spotlight: Dr. Cameisha Clark! Dr. Cameisha Clark is a three-time... Posted by CAU School of Education on Thursday, March 6, 2025

She was also a former cheerleader for the Panthers.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share this news. Please keep her family and friends in your prayers and give them time. With all our love we stand together for Cameisha,” the program posted on its Instagram page.

Funeral arrangements for Clark have not been announced.

