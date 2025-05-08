Clark Atlanta University to establish scholarship in honor of slain alumna

ATLANTA — “It’s very unfortunate that we have lost one of ours,” Aaron Wells, the Director of Finance at Clark Atlanta University, told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington on Wednesday.

News of the tragedy made its way around the Clark Atlanta University campus on Wednesday.

“I do think it is very devastating,” Clark Atlanta University Senior, Colleen Reddick said.

This week the CAU community learned one of their own, Dr. Cameisha Clark died in an on-campus shooting, across the country.

Police in Los Angeles, California, said Jesse Figueroa shot and killed Dr. Clark on Friday.

The shooting, according to police, happened on the campus of Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology - Inglewood Campus.

That’s the same college where Dr. Clark served as dean.

“We believe it occurred in an office inside the school. We believe it’s a workplace violence-related incident,” said one official.

Police said Figueroa used to work at the college as a security guard.

They said that on Friday, he returned to the college in security clothes and opened fire on Dr. Clark and her assistant. The assistant survived.

Investors called the incident a targeted, execution style shooting.

The motive is still unclear.

“Tragic, and it shows you how important life is,” Wells added.

Dr. Clark obtained her bachelor’s, master’s, and educational doctorate from Clark Atlanta University.

Leaders at Clark Atlanta University said they will honor Dr. Clark at an upcoming service, and they plan to establish a scholarship in Dr. Clark’s name.

“Dr. Cameisha Clark exemplified the Panther spirit. She lived with purpose, led with heart, and leaves behind a legacy that will continue to uplift and inspire the CAU Nation for generations to come,” CAU’S President Dr. George T. French, Jr. wrote in a statement.

“I think it’s a great idea because it’s honoring her legacy and what she stood for,” Reddick said.

