Did you get a text like this? GA Dept. Of Drivers Services warns it’s a scam

ATLANTA — Georgia Department of Driver Services officials want to warn you about a new text message-based scam that is trying to steal your money and your driver’s license information.

Here’s how it works: the criminal will send you a text message asking you to follow a fraudulent link and pay an outstanding traffic ticket.

The message claims to be from the Georgia Department of Motor Vehicles. However, that agency does not exist in Georgia.

The link takes you to a website that looks similar to the official DDS site, but it’s not.

“DDS employees do not contact customers to ask for payment or other confidential information. Anyone who receives such communication should consider it a scam. Customers who are pending a license suspension or other changes in their license status are notified in writing by DDS. Anyone who receives these — or similar — text messages should not open or respond to them and instead delete such messages immediately,” DDS Commissioner Angelique B. McClendon said.

You can quickly check the status of your driver’s license at their actual, secure website: https://dds.drives.ga.gov/_/.

