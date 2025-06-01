GA mayor, wife charged with crimes against children

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. — A small Georgia city mayor and his wife were arrested after they were accused of crimes against children, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

On Saturday, the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate allegations against 38-year-old Joseph Kelly, of Climax, Ga.

According to the GBI, Kelly was accused of having sexual contact with multiple minors.

Joseph and his wife, Natalie Kelly, were arrested later that day by the GBI and the DCSO.

Joseph is the mayor of Climax and is employed by the Decatur County School District, officials said. At this time, there are no indications that the alleged acts are related to his job, the GBI said.

Joseph Kelly is charged with two counts of child molestation, and Natalie Kelly is charged with two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree.

The pair was booked into the Decatur County Jail.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the school district for more information.

