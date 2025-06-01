Man shot in Snellville park less than 24 hours where multiple teens were injured

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Snellville police are investigating a shooting in the same park where multiple teens were hurt the night before.

Around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Snellville officers were called to Briscoe Park regarding a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man who had sustained a gunshot wound.

According to investigators, it appears this was a domestic-related shooting involving the victim and another man.

The victim, whose age and identity were not released, was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

SPD said the suspect has been identified but drove away from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Saturday night around 9 p.m., Snellville police were called to a shooting at the same park.

When they arrived, police said multiple teens had sustained gunshot wounds.

The victims are between 14 and 17 years old. Four teens were taken to hospitals for medical treatment. Their identities were not released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation processed the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call SPD at 770-985-3555.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the surrounding area.

