VIP pool party promoted by alleged squatters doesn’t happen at DeKalb home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County family is fighting to reclaim their late parents’ home after alleged squatters moved in just one day before they were scheduled to close the sale with new buyers, and planned a VIP pool party at the property.

The property, located on Crestknoll Circle, was under increased patrol this weekend after a flyer circulated on social media promoting a Saturday pool party at the residence. The family told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers that DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be stationed outside the home to prevent further unauthorized activity while the legal process unfolds.

The flyer promised an “indoor pool party,” but the party never materialized, likely due to the sheriff’s presence.

“It’s just the audacity to promote it,” said neighbor Myles Willis. “Early in the morning, I saw a stream of people coming out, loud music, people all over the place — very abnormal for this neighborhood.”

Kevin Oliver and his three siblings say they had just lost their father Wednesday when, on Thursday, individuals unlawfully entered and began occupying the property.

The siblings said they haven’t been able to fully grieve.

“Hopefully, this will all be over soon, and we can go back to being a nice, quiet neighborhood,” Oliver said.

Over the weekend, deputies and code enforcement officials were seen at the property, along with a U-Haul truck. Although no party occurred at the Crestknoll address, one of the alleged squatters posted photos of a new location for the event. Social media videos showed a pool party taking place at a different, upscale residence on Saturday.

One of those alleged squatters, Dontarious Issac, turned himself in to DeKalb County police on Friday afternoon in an unrelated case.

In 2024, Issac was charged after using a drone to deliver contraband to inmates in Georgia prisons. He was sentenced to serve five years. He received credit for time served for 180 of those days.

Some of the conditions for his probation include not being around drugs, alcohol, or weapons. The Olivers say some of the squatters approached them with weapons.

“That person came to the door with a rifle,” Kevin Oliver said.

Issac was also supposed to let his probation officer know that his address had changed. Documents list a Marietta apartment complex as his last known address.

Dekalb County confirmed with Channel 2 Action News that Issac is currently in the Greene County Jail.

Under the Squatter Reform Act, the Olivers filed a squatters affidavit.

The act was recently passed, allowing law enforcement to cite suspected squatters criminally for trespassing.

A DeKalb County incident report reveals the alleged squatters were cited in this case.

Lincoln learned that several of the squatters at this property have criminal records, specifically crimes related to squatting.

The alleged squatters have until Monday to answer to this affidavit. There will be a court day next week on the matter.

Until then, the sheriff’s office said they will continue patrols, and the family said there will be a deputy stationed outside until further notice.

