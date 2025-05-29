DeKalb family says childhood home taken over by squatters planning VIP pool party

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Oliver family says more than 40 years of history have been stolen by a group of alleged squatters.

“We lost our father on Wednesday, on Thursday, we learned someone has taken over the home that he built with his hands,” Lisa Oliver said.

They fought back tears while speaking to Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln. They said the squatters tore off the home’s surveillance system around 1 a.m. last Thursday.

“And cut the door knob and lock box off the door,” said Lisa.

They say this house holds a lot of meaning because it’s their childhood home.

“Our father was one of the first Black attorneys to have a law firm in DeKalb County,” she said.

“I wanted to do my last walkthrough, because it’s the only house I’ve ever known,” Marlene Oliver-Bruce said.

DeKalb County records show the property is still in their deceased parents’ names.

In a Dekalb County incident report taken last Friday, the squatter first told police he owned the home, but changed his story, saying he had a lease under a rental contract. He told police he put down $4,500 for a down payment on a lease.

The Olivers say that the day they were supposed to close on the home to a new buyer, they learned squatters were already inside.

And when they went to confront the group, the men brandished rifles at their brother Kevin.

“That person came to the door with a rifle, which I clearly recognized as an AR-15 rifle,” Kevin told Lincoln.

Since moving in, the squatters have taken to social media advertising a large pool party this weekend. Advertisements boast a pool party with food trucks and VIP parking.

Lincoln went by the house, and spoke with the man behind all of the social media posts. When she asked him to show the lease, he would only reference the pool party. He claims the Olivers are not telling the truth and he has a lease, but he declined to show Lincoln the lease.

“We have people calling from Florida, and they’re saying, ‘Hey, we saw your dad’s house on the internet,’” Lisa said.

On Thursday afternoon, Channel 2 Action News was the only station there when three sheriff’s deputies arrived at the house and spoke with the man behind the social media post.

Under the Squatter Reform Act, the Olivers filed a squatters’ affidavit.

The act was recently passed, allowing law enforcement to cite suspected squatters criminally for trespassing.

A DeKalb County incident report reveals the alleged squatters were cited in this case.

“If they have no documentation, they’ll be out in three days,” said State Rep. Devan Seabaugh, who sponsored the bill.

Under the new law, if the suspected squatter presents a lease, the case goes before a magistrate judge within seven days.

A fake lease adds an extra felony charge.

“These are criminals that know exactly what they’re doing, and they’re taking advantage of the loophole that we had in our law. And we’ve corrected that,” Seabaugh said.

Lincoln learned several of the squatters at this property have criminal records, specifically crimes related to squatting.

The alleged squatters have until Monday to answer to this affidavit. There will be a court day next week on the matter.

In the meantime, the Olivers are calling for their neighbors to call the police this weekend if this party does happen.

