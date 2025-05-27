Disabled woman says she’s stuck with $900 bill because property owner didn’t install wiring right

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A disabled Douglas County woman says her Georgia Power bill is nearly $900, and she’s blaming it on her property owner.

“I should not have a $700, $800 bill from Georgia Power,” Rita Houston said.

Houston lives with lipidemia and lymphedema. She told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln she needs around-the-clock healthcare.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Houston is blaming her property owner, Invitation Homes, for the bill’s inflation.

“The first time they came, they said the thermostat needed batteries,” Houston said.

She says maintenance workers discovered her home’s electrical wiring was installed incorrectly, causing her power bill to soar.

“When he took the thermostat, they realized it was wired wrong,” she said.

Houston told Lincoln she’s worried her lights will be turned off after getting several disconnect notices from Georgia Power.

Houston showed Channel 2 Action News emails where Invitation Homes acknowledged the error.

RELATED STORIES:

She says a representative told her in an April email they were waiting for concessions to be approved by corporate. The company told her it can only provide a rent credit, but she hasn’t heard a word from the company since April.

“I’ve sent multiple messages, no response,” she said.

As of Tuesday, Houston says no rent credit has been applied. However, Houston says even if it was, it’s no help. With her being on a fixed income, she can only use her state-issued rent vouchers for rent payments and can’t redirect funds for utilities.

“I’m not sitting here saying I’m living above my means, I’m barely making it because they will not fix what they’re supposed to fix,” she said.

Invitation Homes sent a statement saying;

“It is always our intent to provide high-quality homes and a professional experience for our residents. We’re in contact with Ms. Houston regarding the documentation needed to address concerns about her power bill.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group