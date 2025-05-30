Alleged squatter turns himself in after Channel 2 investigation

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An alleged squatter is behind bars on a probation violation charge less than 24 hours after a Channel 2 Action News investigation shared the DeKalb County homeowners’ struggles.

On Thursday, Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln shared the story of a family fighting to get their childhood home back after they say squatters moved in the day after their father died.

One of those alleged squatters, Dontarious Issac, turned himself in to DeKalb County police on Friday afternoon.

“Ashli, we are so excited. One of the things that annoys me is a criminal that thinks he is smarter than everybody else,” said Lisa Oliver-Heath.

Lincoln spoke with Lisa Oliver-Heath over the phone Friday after learning about Issac’s arrest. She and four of her siblings inherited this home from their late parents.

In an incident report, Issac first told police he owned the home, but changed his story, saying he had a lease under a rental contract after putting down $4,500.

“My father would be turning over in his urn,” Lisa told Lincoln.

Since moving in, the squatters have taken to social media to advertise a large pool party.

Lincoln spoke with Issac on Thursday. At the time of that interview, he was apparently in violation of a Greene County probation order.

In 2024, Issac was charged after using a drone to deliver contraband to inmates in Georgia prisons. He was sentenced to serve five years. He received credit for time served for 180 of those days.

Some of the conditions for his probation include not being around drugs, alcohol, or weapons. The Olivers say some of the squatters approached them with weapons.

“That person came to the door with a rifle,” Kevin Oliver said.

Issac was also supposed to let his probation officer know that his address had changed. Documents list a Marietta apartment complex as his last known address.

Dekalb County confirmed with Channel 2 Action News that Issac is currently in the Greene County Jail.

On Thursday afternoon, Channel 2 Action News was the only station there when three sheriff’s deputies arrived at the house and spoke with the man behind the social media post.

Under the Squatter Reform Act, the Olivers filed a squatters affidavit.

The act was recently passed, allowing law enforcement to cite suspected squatters criminally for trespassing.

A DeKalb County incident report reveals the alleged squatters were cited in this case.

Lincoln learned that several of the squatters at this property have criminal records, specifically crimes related to squatting.

The alleged squatters have until Monday to answer to this affidavit. There will be a court day next week on the matter.

