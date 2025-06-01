Shooting investigation at Gwinnett County park

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting in a Gwinnett County park on Saturday night.

Snellville police say they are at Briscoe Park investigating a shooting, but that there is no danger to the public.

They did not comment on how many people were shot or the extent of their injuries.

There is no word on possible suspects or motives.

