10-year-old son of GA deputy hospitalized after bike accident

STEPHENS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia law enforcement community is rallying around one of their own after a deputy’s child was involved in an ATV accident.

On Saturday, just after 4 p.m., Stephens County deputies and first responders were called to a dirt bike accident near East Leatherwood Road.

The child, later identified as a 10-year-old as Bentley Chappelear, was airlifted to a Greenville, SC hospital with head injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bentley is the son of Franklin County Deputy Randy Chappelear and the nephew of Stephens County Deputy Aaron Chappelear.

“Our hearts go out to Randy, his wife Courtney, their son Bentley, and the entire Chappelear family. We continue to lift up Bentley and his family in prayer, and we are so proud of Bentley’s strength in this scary time,” the SCSO said.

A GoFundMe organized by Whitney Cleveland, who identifies herself as Courtney Chappelear’s best friend, says Bentley sat on a bike and didn’t realize the handlebar was also the throttle and shot 20 feet or more head-on into a tree.

“He was unconscious for roughly two days with the sedation they put him under. He wasn’t able to breathe on his own, but starting last night around 9:30 p.m., they took the tube out. He is now breathing on his own but still struggles with his breath at times,” Cleveland wrote.

As of Wednesday, Cleveland says Bentley is continuing to work hard and is “determined to be a normal little boy again.”

Randy and Courtney Chappelear continue to stay beside Bentley as he recovers.

