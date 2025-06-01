Man found dead, burned on Stone Mountain determined to die in suicide

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — On Saturday morning, Stone Mountain Park Police responded to reports of a burned body found at the top of the mountain near the Sky Lyft.

On Sunday, Park Police said a preliminary determination found the death was a suicide.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in Saturday to assist with the investigation.

Police at the time told Channel 2 Action News they were only able to determine the body found was a dead man.

In a statement shared Sunday, police said the driver’s license of the deceased, a man in his 20s, was found at the scene.

Park Police used the information to find his family, who gave investigators a note detailing a suicide plan, including the method and location.

Police said it was consistent with the death scene at Stone Mountain.

Park Police said they would not be releasing the name of the dead man due to the sensitivity and the possible impact about reporting suicides.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. Call 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

