Burned body found at Stone Mountain Park

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A spokesman for Stone Mountain Park confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a burned body was found Saturday morning.

Investigators say the victim is a man.

According to officials, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the GBI for more information and has a news crew on its way to the park.

No additional details are available at this time.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group