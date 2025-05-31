Burned body found at Stone Mountain Park

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A spokesman for Stone Mountain Park confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a burned body was found Saturday morning.
Investigators say the victim is a man.
According to officials, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the GBI for more information and has a news crew on its way to the park.
No additional details are available at this time.
