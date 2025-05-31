‘It was startling’: Buckhead couple detail finding starving dog that led to R&B singer’s arrest

ATLANTA — It was earlier this month that a Buckhead couple said they came across a red dog that looked malnourished outside an RV in the parking lot of the Hyatt Centric Hotel.

“You could see his ribs and hip bones. It was startling,” the woman said.

Noticing the neglect, the couple said they tried to help by offering the dog food and water.

“That poor dog, when we brought food and water down to it. It looked like he hadn’t eaten in six weeks,” the man explained.

The couple, who asked not to be identified, spoke exclusively with Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter on Friday.

They said they called authorities after trying to contact the owner.

“I went by very calmly, and said, ‘Do you need any help?’ and said we got dog food upstairs, and he instantly said, ‘Why would you ask me a question like that?’” the man said.

According to an arrest warrant, the dog’s owner, R&B singer Jaheim Hoagland, who just goes by Jaheim, was given three warnings by animal control before they took the dog.

Authorities said they found several other dogs suffering from neglect.

“They found them in the RV that was apparently filled with feces and urine,” the woman said.

According to the warrant, Jaheim Hoagland was arrested on May 1.

Jail records show he was released the next day. He is charged with animal cruelty related to six dogs found on his property , including four pit bulls, a French bulldog, and a mixed-breed hound.

The warrant states Hoagland has a 2021 third-degree animal cruelty case in Hillsborough, NJ.

In that case, he is alleged to have 15 dogs living in a home with deplorable conditions and failed to provide necessary care to the animals.

The Buckhead couple who spoke out for the animals is asking for something to change.

“I wish there were stricter laws to prevent situations like this,” the woman said.

One of the dogs from the incident, Taka, is listed for adoption on the Fulton County Lifeline website under “Dogs at risk” for euthanasia.

