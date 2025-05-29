Warrant: R&B singer Jaheim had animal control called on him 3 times before Atlanta arrest

ATLANTA — A Grammy-nominated R&B singer charged with animal cruelty was given a warning before he was arrested, a warrant obtained by Channel 2 Action News alleges.

On April 27, Fulton County Animal Control officers were called to The Shops of Buckhead on Peachtree Road regarding a large copper-red dog that looked malnourished and was roaming around the parking lot, according to the warrant.

When officers arrived, the dog was tied up on the back of an RV. A man, later identified as R&B singer Jaheim Hoagland, told the animal control officers in an ‘aggressive manner’, “This is private property,” “We’re not taking the dog,” the warrant alleges, so they left.

The following day, FCACO met with Hoagland, who appeared to be holding his phone, recording while telling the officers they were on private property. ACO told Hoagland they received a complaint about his dog and the dog’s current state.

The warrant alleged Hoagland refused to identify himself, his dog, or allow animal control to look at the dog.

According to the warrant, the ACO was able to see an envelope Hoagland was holding and search the name on Google, which identified him as the R&B singer.

The warrant states that Hoagland said the dog’s current body state was like that because the dog is only 11 months old, and he feeds his dog regularly.

When officers took the dog out of the kennel, it appeared severely emaciated, and its rib cage was protruding through the skin, according to the warrant.

The officers gave him a written warning and informed him they would return to get veterinarian records and reassess the dog.

Officers said he also gave them a relative’s phone number, not his own.

According to the warrant, FCACO received a third complaint on April 29 about Hoagland and another dog that was seen in poor condition. Roagland moved his RV to the BP gas station on Peachtree Road. The witness says Hoagland had a white dog in his care that looked severely emaciated. He was arrested on May 1.

He is charged with animal cruelty related to six dogs found on his property, including four pit bulls, a French bulldog and a mixed-breed hound.

The warrant states Hoagland has a 2021 third-degree animal cruelty case in Hillsborough, NJ. In that case, he is alleged to have 15 dogs living in a home with deplorable conditions and failed to provide necessary care to the animals.

