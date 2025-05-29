Woman shot, killed by law enforcement during a traffic stop, GBI says

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a woman was shot and killed by law enforcement after she refused to drop her gun during a traffic stop.

Carrie Hall, 50 of Cartersville, died at a local hospital Wednesday night.

The GBI said Hall went to a home in Bartow County and fired a gun. The homeowner knew Hall and gave her information to deputies.

Around 8:40 p.m., Bartow County deputies and Cartersville police spotted Hall’s vehicle at Ga. 20 and Conference Center Drive. The GBI said during the traffic stop, Hall got out of her car armed with a gun.

Deputies and officers reported that they told Hall multiple times to drop her gun, but said she refused.

They fired their guns at Hall and shot her. She died at the hospital. No officers or deputies were hurt.

The GBI continues to investigate.

