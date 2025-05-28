Kool & the Gang member dies in car crash in Mableton

MABLETON, Ga. — Michael “Chicago Mike” Sumler, a member of legendary music group Kool & the Gang, died in a car crash. He was 71 years old.

Cobb County police said the crash happened on Veterans Memorial Highway west of Buckner Road around 11:35 p.m. Sunday. Sumler’s Nissan 370Z collided with a Kia Sorrento and lost control.

Sumler died at the scene. The driver of the Sorrento was not injured, police said.

“We are saddened by the death of musician Michael Sumler,” Mableton Mayor Michael Owens said. “‘Chicago Mike’ contributed so much to the music and entertainment communities. His style and energy added flare and excitement to Kool and the Gang for decades.

“The city of Mableton, council members and I join his family, friends and fans in mourning his loss.”

Kool & the Gang released their debut album in 1969 and recorded a number of hits in the ‘70s and ‘80s, including “Celebration,” “Cherish,” Get Down On It” and “Jungle Boogie.”

Accolades have included two Grammys, 7 American Music Awards, 25 Top 10 R&B hits and nine Top 10 pop chart hits, according to the group’s biography.

Sumler joined the band in the ‘80s, playing an integral part in energizing the crowd during performances as well as providing backup vocals.

