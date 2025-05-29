Husband, wife from Buford drown near Destin resort

BUFORD, Ga. — A husband and wife from Buford drowned in the Gulf of Mexico near a resort in Destin, Florida, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

Witnesses said the couple and their son were spotted struggling in the Gulf about 75 to 100 yards offshore of 1040 U.S. Highway 98 in Destin.

That address is where SunDestin Beach Resort is located.

A bystander borrowed a boogie board and tried to rescue them, Okaloosa County officials said. He was able to get the 26-year-old son to shore, and his actions saved the young man’s life.

Beach safety personnel pulled the mother out of the water, while Destin Beach Safety and an Okaloosa County Marine Unit found the father.

“Intense and extensive lifesaving measures were performed on both but were unsuccessful,” the sheriff’s office said.

Yellow warning flags were flying on the beach at the time, which indicate moderate surf.

Officials haven’t yet identified the couple.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out for more information.

