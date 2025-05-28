Trump to pardon Todd and Julie Chrisley: What are the next steps?

President Donald Trump announced that he will pardon reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley. So, what happens next?

The president hasn’t officially pardoned the couple, who has spent nearly three years in federal prison for a fraud conviction.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

But when he signs the pardon, Todd and Julie Chrisley could be released from prison within a couple of hours or days.

Channel 2’s Michael Doudna spoke to a local attorney about a presidential pardon happening early in Trump’s second term.

“To me, that signifies a change from the past, that they’re willing to listen earlier,” attorney Jeffrey Ertel said.

Todd Chrisley is currently serving his sentence in FPC Pensacola in Florida, while Julie Chrisley is at the Lexington Federal Medical Center in Kentucky.

We’ll have the latest on the timeline for their release, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group