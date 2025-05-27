Savannah Chrisley was stepping into Sam’s Club when she got Trump’s call about parents’ pardon

ATLANTA — Savannah Chrisley says she is “freaking out” after she got the call from President Donald Trump saying he was going to give her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, a full pardon.

The reality series couple have been in separate federal prisons for the last 2 ½ years after being convicted of fraud.

Now, they will be heading home soon.

In a social media post by Trump’s communications advisor, it showed the president calling Savannah Chrisley to tell her about the pardons.

Trump said in the video that he hoped “We can do it by tomorrow.”

The young Chrisley said she was just about to step inside Sam’s Club when Trump called.

“We are freaking out over here. I have shed so many tears,” Savannah Chrisley said in a post on Instagram. “Both of my parents are coming home tonight or tomorrow, and I still don’t believe it’s real. I’m freaking out.”

Savannah Chrisley had said in a recent episode of her podcast that she was working to get the Trump administration to pardon her parents.

She has also become a familiar face around the White House and on the Conservative stage since her parents were convicted.

She posted on social media in February pictures of her at the White House, where she said she met with the administration’s “pardon czar.”

She was also spotted at Trump’s Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago, in November with her brother Grayson.

Savannah Chrisley also spoke at the Republican National Convention in July, where she spoke about her parents’ case and called out the prosecutors who handled their case.

Now, she says she and her brother are working to get the house together for her parents’ return.

“We’re getting some clothes together for Mom and Dad. We’re getting their room together upstairs, and I’m just speechless,” Savannah Chrisley said. “My parents get to start their lives over.”

Savannah also said he will be eternally grateful to President Trump and his administration for bringing her parents home.

