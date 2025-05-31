Delta flight with nearly 200 on board forced to turn back to Atlanta over pressurization issue

ATLANTA — A Delta flight heading to Tampa had to turn back to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Friday evening.

“The flight crew of Delta flight 1457 followed established procedures and returned to Atlanta after a mechanical issue was observed during flight. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel,” Delta said in a statement to Channel 2 Action News.

The plane carrying nearly 200 people on board landed safely back at the airport just before 8 p.m.

Delta said everyone on board was being put onto another plane and was expected to leave again for Tampa around 9:15 p.m.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people,” Delta said in its statement.

