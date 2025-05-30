‘The Wire’ actor says his son was ‘thrown 300 feet’ from their home in Henry County tornado

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — An 18-year-old remains in the intensive care unit after a tornado destroyed his family’s home in Henry County.

The family identified him as Malachi Chaney.

Tray Chaney, Malachi’s father and an actor best known for his role as Malik “Poot” Carr on “The Wire,” was also injured. He is now at his son’s bedside.

He told Channel 2 Action News on Friday morning that Malachi has several broken ribs and a fractured bone in his face.

"I wish it was me that was in ICU rather than him. I don’t want him experiencing no pain," Tray Chaney wrote in an email statement.

Chaney also posted a video on his Instagram page detailing the harrowing experience.

“My son was thrown 300 feet out of his room,” he said.

Tray Chaney was also thrown from the house and was knocked unconscious. He wrote that he was “woke up in a panic, crawled from under my house screaming my son’s name out.”

Neighbors found Malachi in the woods behind where their house once stood.

“Please cherish life. Hug your loved ones now. Life just changed for me & mine. We’ll never be the same,” Tray wrote.

The National Weather Service will have survey teams out in Henry County on Friday.

The NWS told Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich that it appears the tornado occurred less than half a mile from the path of an EF-0 tornado in April of this year.

