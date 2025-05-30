Stay weather aware: More strong to severe storms possible today

ATLANTA — Stay weather aware Friday with the potential for more strong to severe storms.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich is tracking a few showers to start the morning, but says a broken line of storms will move in later.

Severe Weather Team 2 is taking you through the hour-by-hour forecast, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

Damaging wind gusts are the main risks with today’s storms along with possible hail.

But as with the storms earlier this week, Kramlich says we cannot rule out the potential for a few brief, spin-up tornadoes.

Here’s what to know for Friday:

Strong to potentially severe storms moving through today

Threats: Damaging winds, hail, brief spin-up tornadoes

Timing: 10AM-12PM northern metro; 11AM-1PM metro; 12PM-3PM south metro

Clearing out and drying out for the weekend

