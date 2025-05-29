Tornado touches down in Henry County, 18-year-old critically injured

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A tornado touched down Thursday afternoon in the Locust Grove area, and officials said an 18-year-old suffered critical injuries.

Henry County police told Channel 2 the 18-year-old man was thrown from a home that was destroyed by the storm on Fresh Laurel Lane. His father also was thrown but reportedly only had minor injuries.

The 18-year-old was taken to Grady Hospital, police told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco.

Other homes in the neighborhood showed signs of damage.

The Henry County government opened a temporary shelter for people impacted by the tornado at Bethlehem Elementary, 1000 Academic Pkwy, Locust Grove, GA 30248.

Video captured the tornado as it crossed Interstate 75. It appeared about four miles south of McDonough, moving from west to east.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Other video submitted to Channel 2 showed debris flying from the storm. It appeared to be pieces of building material, in addition to trees, shrubs and other plants.

There have been reports of large tree limbs or trees down because of the tornado as well.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group