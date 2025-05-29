‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star’s daughter takes plea in 2022 DUI arrest days before new show

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — One of former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughters has pleaded guilty in her 2022 arrest.

Ariana Biermann, was arrested in August 2022 on suspicion of DUI and underage drinking in Forsyth County.

According to court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Biermann, now 23, entered a negotiated plea last week. She was sentenced to 24 months of probation on reckless driving and possession and use of drug-related objects charges. She was also ordered to pay $2,235 in fines.

She was also sentenced to 40 hours of community service.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The court documents go on to say that Biermann will have to avoid alcohol and drugs throughout her probation and submit to drug testing at least twice a month.

She has appeared on dozens of episodes of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and spinoff “Don’t Be Tardy...” alongside her mother.

But next week, Biermann will have her own show on Bravo. “Next Gen NYC” features Biermann, her longtime boyfriend, Hudson McLeroy and the children of other “Real Housewives” stars, including Riley Burruss, the daughter of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss.

RELATED STORIES:

Zolciak Biermann and her husband, former Atlanta Falcons player Kroy Biermann and Ariana Biermann’s adoptive father, have been embroiled in a contentious divorce for the last several years.

Earlier this year, Kroy Biermann filed for divorce for a third time.

In the latest divorce filing, Kroy Biermann is seeking custody of the four children he shares with Zolciak Biermann, all of whom are under 18.

The couple’s Milton mansion went into foreclosure three times before it was ultimately sold. But not before a judge had to institute a closet schedule, so the couple didn’t have to come into contact while living in the home.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group