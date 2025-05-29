‘Life doesn’t feel real:’ Family mourns GA 9-year-old found shot in car

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a 9-year-old girl found shot to death in the car with her father is mourning their loss.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Emily Grace Mayo was found dead from a gunshot wound and her father, 37-year-old James Lee Mayo, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Emily Mayo’s family is remembering her as a “sassy and dramatic” girl who "loved to laugh, dance, and sing." They say she loved being outside and playing Roblox.

But they say they are hurt that she died alongside her father.

"Emily was taken from this earth by the person who was supposed to protect her and love her," Amber Healey, the girl’s aunt, wrote in a GoFundMe campaign.

TRENDING STORIES:

The family says the 9-year-old was excited for summer break and to start fourth grade next school year.

“We are shattered. We are broken,” Healey wrote. “Emily was ours, and now she is not with us. Life doesn’t feel real.”

You can donate to help the family offset funeral costs by clicking here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group