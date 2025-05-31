At least 7 in GA sickened in Salmonella outbreak linked to cucumbers

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a Salmonella outbreak connected to cucumbers has sickened at least seven people in Georgia.

The CDC and public health officials are investigating a multi-state Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled cucumbers.

Those recalled cucumbers should be no longer for sale.

As of May 23, the CDC reports there have been 45 cases and 16 hospitalizations in 18 states. No deaths have been reported.

The health agency cautioned that the true number of sick people is likely much higher than the number reported.

Many people recover without seeking medical care and without being tested for Salmonella.

Salmonella bacteria can make people sick with an illness called salmonellosis, the CDC said.

The bacteria is a leading cause of food-borne illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths.

People who are young, old or have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk for severe infections, health officials say.

Talk to your physician if you have concerning symptoms, including diarrhea and/or vomiting that lasts longer than two days, blood in your stool or urine, a fever higher than 102 degrees and signs of dehydration.

